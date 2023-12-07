‘The Tourist’ (Season 2 Trailer)

In the next chapter of Stan Original series The Tourist, Elliot (Jamie Dornan) and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) are confronted by friends and foes, this time in Ireland.

As they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past, they are soon dragged into a longstanding family feud where they face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.

The second season introduces a raft of new characters, including Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeill), Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouéré), and the McDonnell family – Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh), Orla (Nessa Matthews), Fergal (Mark McKenna), and Frank (Francis Magee).

The BBC commissioned the new season in association with Stan and Germany’s ZDF, with international sales handled by global partner All3Media International.

Creators Harry and Jack Williams return as writers, with the pair also executive producing for Two Brothers Pictures, alongside Dornan, Daniel Walker and Sarah Hammond.

Nawfal Faizullah is executive producing for the BBC, and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie are executive producing for Stan. Alex Mercer steps in as producer of the new season.

Fergus O’Brien directs the opening block with Johann Perry as DOP, while Lisa Mulcahy and Kate Dolan direct blocks two and three respectively.

Season two of The Tourist will premiere January 2 on Stan.