‘The Way, My Way’ (Trailer)

Writer-director Bill Bennett adapts his own memoir for The Way, My Way, in cinemas May 16 via Maslow Entertainment.

The film centres on a stubborn, self-centred Australian man who decides to walk the famed 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain. He doesn’t know why he’s doing it… but one step at a time, it will change him and his outlook on life forever.

Chris Haywood leads the cast as Bill, with the film also starring Jennifer Cluff, Pia Thunderbolt, and Laura Lakshmi.

Cluff, Bennett’s wife, is also the film’s producer.

The production of The Way, My Way was financed via private investment.