Tiffen DJI OSMO 3 ND/Polarizer Filter Trio

Tiffen has launched a trio of lens filters for DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3″ CMOS Gimbal camera.

Each member of Tiffen’s three-filter set combines the benefits of neutral density (ND) and polarization in a single glass element for more controlled light when reducing shutter speed and to minimise unwanted glare in bright and reflective conditions—without colour shift.

The Tiffen Kit includes ND8/PL with 3-stop reduction, ND16/PL with 4-stop reduction, and the ND/PL32 which cuts the light by 5-stops.

Tiffen filters for Osmo Pocket 3 are made from 4K High Definition optical glass with waterproof and anti-scratch coatings, to reduce reflections while maintaining clarity and colour fidelity.

Precision-made aluminum filter rings and clips are built for lightweight and long life.

The three ND/PL filters come in a protective carry case with a soft cleaning cloth and are covered by a 10-year warranty.