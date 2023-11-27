‘Total Control’ (Season 3 Trailer)

The third and final season of Blackfella Films’ Total Control will premiere on the ABC January 14.

It’s been two years since the explosive events of the second season and outsider turned kingmaker, Alex Irving (Deborah Mailman), is completely at home in the nation’s capital. But what she’s about to discover will test her like never before. The think tank run by Rachel Anderson’s (Rachel Griffiths) reprobate advisor Nick Pearce – the one that made substantial donations to her election campaign – was backed by private interests in order to buy political influence. Rachel stuffed up. And the corruption allegations could destroy them both.

As Alex and Rachel battle to control their political destinies, they will uncover the truth about who was behind the dark money. And why. Can Alex achieve the change she’s been fighting for or will it cost her everything?

Joining Mailman and Griffiths in the six-episode final instalment are Rob Collins, Wayne Blair, Anthony Hayes, Wesley Patten, Steph Tisdell, Daniela Farinacci, Lisa Flanagan, Benedict Hardie, Anita Hegh, Huw Higginson, Catherine McClements, Fayssal Bazzi, Ursula Yovich, Lisa Hensley and Trisha Morton-Thomas.

Darren Dale and Erin Brotherton produce, with executive producers Griffiths and Stuart Page. Blair and Jub Clerc are the directors, while the writing team consists of Page, Pip Karmel, Julia Moriarty and Meyne Wyatt. The ABC executive producer is Kelrick Martin.

Major production investment in the third season comes via the ABC and Screen Australia, with financial support from Screen NSW, Screen ACT and VicScreen.

All3Media International is handling international sales.

Total Control season three will premiere Sunday 14 January, 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview