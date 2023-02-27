Matchbox Pictures and Film Camp’s Turn Up The Volume will premiere on ABC ME March 24.

The 10-part live-action children’s series follows a group of female and gender non-conforming teenagers as they come together at music camp and form a rock band.

Riya Mandrawa, Elaine King, Mira Russo, Erza James and Ayiana Ncube lead the cast alongside Justine Clarke, Michala Banas, Kaiya Jones and Spencer McLaren.

Turn Up The Volume is inspired by coming-of-age documentary No Time For Quiet, which showcased the first Girls Rock! Camp in Melbourne.

Philippa Campey and Rachel Davis are the producers, with Matchbox’s Amanda Higgs and the ABC’s Margaret Ross executive producers.

Writers include Dannika Horvat, Penelope Chai, Matthew Bon, Ciarán Hanrahan and newcomers Chloe Wong, Betiel Beyin and Leigh Lule, with direction by Tenika Smith, Jub Clerc, Harry Lloyd, Jessie Oldfield and Adam Murfet.

Matchbox is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Turn Up The Volume will drop on ABC iview on March 24 7am, with the first episode airing on ABC ME at 6pm.