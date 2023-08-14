‘Unerased’ (Trailer)

Launching on Instagram with distribution partner Minus18 on Sunday, August 20, Unerased is a raw, unfiltered and authentic coming-of-age documentary series filmed by the participants themselves (via their phones) in 17 short episodes that will drop each Monday and Friday.



It is intended that Unerased will spark conversation, encourage social change, and for the trans teen experience to be discussed and shown by the very people who are trans teenagers

Written and directed by AP Pobjoy, Unerased is produced by Bonny Scott and Rob Innes, who also executive produces, with Margherita Costanzo as editor. The Mashup Pictures production received principal production funding from Screen Australia and was produced with the assistance of VicScreen. It was also supported by Transgender Victoria and Project RockIt.