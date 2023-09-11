VicScreen announces First Peoples Writers Workshop

Accomplished screenwriters Dot West and Kelly Lefever will lead a new training initiative designed to foster First Nations creative talent in Victoria.

Delivered through VicScreen, the First Peoples Writers’ Workshop is designed to help writers, directors, and producers fast-track their projects by giving them tools to craft and refine their story ideas to take to market.

Successful applications will be mentored and coached by West and Lefever across four days in Shepparton, where they will learn how to craft an efficient and effective pitch document that accurately represents their vision.

Victorian creative industries minister Steve Dimopoulos said the workshop was about making sure First Peoples creatives from across the state had “more support and pathways to tell their own stories on screen”.

“VicScreen’s First Peoples Writers’ Workshops will be a powerful professional development opportunity for First Peoples creatives to take their compelling stories to the world,” he said.

VicScreen CEO, Caroline Pitcher said the agency was pleased to have West and Lefever on board for the initiative.

“VicScreen is proud to deliver the First Peoples Writers’ Workshop in Shepparton this year,” she said.

“This new initiative, facilitated by Dot West and Kelly Lefever, will support our First Peoples creatives to enhance their screenplays and arm them with the tools they need to take their stories to market.”

Applications for the First Peoples Writers’ Workshop close Monday, October 2. Find out more information here.