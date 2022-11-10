The WA Government is aiming to begin construction on the state’s first dedicated screen production facility towards the end of next year, after identifying a location within the Malaga Metronet station precinct in Perth’s north-east.

Part of a $146 million pre-election commitment for arts and culture, the studio was originally planned for Victoria Quay in Fremantle, only for Premier Mark McGowan to admit earlier this year that the waterfront site had several problems that were not initially identified during the selection process.

The government will now begin due diligence on a 16-hectare site off Marshall Road and south of Whiteman Park, which it says was chosen for proximity to the Perth CBD and airport, access to future public transport, scale of the available land, and its direct access to major roads for travel to regional areas of the state.

Home Fire Pty Ltd is the preferred proponent of the market-led proposal process, with the commercial terms of development expected to be finalised next year. The negotiations will also consider a creative industries hub at Victoria Quay’s E Shed in Fremantle.

The company’s proposal is to design, construct, operate and maintain the studio, which is set to include purpose-built sound stages and other onsite screen production facilities, such as production offices, an art department and wardrobe, workshops, a backlot, parking, and set storage.

WA Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman said the announcement was a step towards the state having the “pivotal” infrastructure needed to take its screen industry to the next level.

“Western Australia is already home to an extremely talented creative sector, but it is recognised that a dedicated screen production facility is needed to put us in an even stronger position to attract larger and more complex national and international film and TV projects to our state,” he said.

“The studio has the potential to generate significant employment throughout its operations – that’s including work and training for actors, camera operators, costume and set designers, sound and lighting technicians, video editors, and makeup artists. There will also be indirect benefits from attracting more film and TV shows to the state, including for accommodation providers, hospitality, and transport.”