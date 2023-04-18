Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia has made some changes to its leadership team, promoting Rani Seckold to the newly-created role of executive business director and Simon Vaughton to head of production, unscripted.

Previously director of commercial, production and operations, Seckold’s new role will see her responsible for all business operational matters, including production, with a focus on guiding the future growth and development of the business in the Australian market.

“WBITVP has an excellent reputation for high-quality programming, and I am thrilled to be taking on this role,” she said.

“I look forward to driving the company’s growth and further strengthening our reputation as a leading production company and preferred business partner.”

Seckold continues to report to Michael Brooks, managing director of WBITVP Australia and head of studios ANZ.

Vaughton, previously supervising production executive, will now lead all unscripted production content, and alongside Caroline Swift, head of entertainment, and Johnny Lowry, head of originals, will ensure all programs meet their editorial objectives.

“I’m excited to expand my role and drive the production business forward during a time of change and opportunity in the industry,” said Vaughton.

“WBITVP Australia has a dynamic culture of creativity and ambition and alongside my talented colleagues, I look forward to overseeing our diverse and exciting slate.”

Brooks said both had played Seckold and Vaughton had played a critical role in the success of WBITVP to date.

“I am excited to see them take on greater responsibility as our business continues to expand in Australia,” he said.

WBITVP Australia projects include reality series such as The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars, factual series Who Do You Think You Are?, Selling Houses Australia and Back in Time for Dinner, and dramas The Twelve and Love Me.