Binge greenlights a second season of ‘The Twelve’, shoot to shift to WA

Production is headed to Western Australia for the second season of Foxtel/Binge’s The Twelve, marking the largest project to ever shoot in the state.

Plot details for the second iteration are scant, but it will once again follow a controversial murder trial through the lens of the jurors.

News of a second season for the drama comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this week that the first iteration is up for nine Logie Awards, including Most Outstanding Drama Series and Most Popular Drama Program – the most nods of any series. The Twelve also won three AACTA Awards last year, including Best Miniseries.

Season two will be 8 x 1-hour episodes written by Sarah Walker, Anchuli Felicia King, Anya Beyersdorf and Anna Barnes. Stevie Cruz-Martin returns home to WA to serve as set-up director alongside Ben Young and Mark Joffe.

Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks produce for Warner Bros. International Production Australia and Ian Collie, Ally Henville and Rob Gibson for Easy Tiger.

No cast have been announced as yet. Given the first season was a contained story, it is unlikely to have many returning cast, though a Binge spokesperson hinted to IF “there might be a face or two you know”.

The first iteration had a stellar ensemble that included Kate Mulvany, Sam Neill, Marta Dusseldorp, Brooke Satchwell, Hazem Shammas, Brendan Cowell, Pallavi Sharda, Ngali Shaw, Catherine Van-Davies, Bishanyia Vincent, Damien Strouthos, Nic Cassim, Daniel Mitchell, Gennie Nevinson, Toby Blome, Warren Lee and Susan Kennedy.

The Twelve has been brought to the west by Screenwest’s WA Production Attraction Incentive. The shoot, to begin in the coming months, will take place across Perth and surrounding countryside.

“Western Australia is an extraordinary landscape and place to shoot. They’re very committed to production,” Foxtel chief commercial and content officer Amanda Laing tells IF.

“We’re really excited to be shooting [The Twelve] in WA.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall says WA is poised for expansion over the next two years, with this series to provide the kickstarter.

“The Twelve will showcase Western Australia’s ability to attract and deliver premium series and we look forward to welcoming many more to the State.”

Premier Roger Cook added: “Enticing a high-calibre, premium series like The Twelve to film in Western Australia is an incredible outcome following the launch of the WA Production Attraction Incentive last year.

“We look forward to welcoming more projects like this to WA. We have fantastic local talent, breathtaking locations and incentives on offer – Western Australia is open for business.”

The first season of the drama was originally commissioned by the late Brian Walsh, and was an adaptation of the Flemish-language Belgian series of the same name (De Twaalf), created by Sanne Nuyens and Bert Van Dael and produced by Eyeworks Films & TV Drama for broadcaster Eén.

The Twelve season two will screen on both Binge and Foxtel via Fox Showcase and on demand.