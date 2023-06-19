‘The Twelve’, ‘Mystery Road: Origin’ among Logie nominees

Foxtel’s courtroom drama The Twelve has led the charge in the nominees for this year’s TV Week Logie Awards, receiving nine nods including Most Outstanding Drama Series and Most Popular Drama Program.
Sam Neill is nominated in the Most Popular and Most Outstanding Actor categories while co-stars Marta Dusseldorp and Kate Mulvany feature in the Most Outstanding Actress field. Brooke Satchwell and Pallavi Sharda are nominated in the Most Outstanding Supporting Actress category, while Hamish Michael was recognised with a nomination for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor.
Also well represented is the ABC Mystery Road prequel, Mystery Road: Origin, which has seven nominations.
Lead actor Mark Coles Smith joins Neill in the fields for Most Outstanding and Most Popular Actor categories, and is also one of three ABC personalities up for the Gold Logie alongside Australian Story presenter Leigh Sales and Mad as Hell host Shaun Micallef.
They will compete against The Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars and Big Brother presenter Sonia Kruger, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! presenter and Taskmaster contestant Julia Morris, and last year’s winner Hamish Blake, of Lego Masters Australia.
Other notable new entries this year include Netflix high school drama Heartbreak High, which is up for Most Popular Drama Program, with stars Ayesha Madon and Chloe Hayden to contend Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent.
Voting will open for all popular awards at 9am on Monday and remain open until the end of the red carpet telecast on July 30 at 7.30pm, except for the Gold Logie Award, which, for the first time ever, will stay open throughout the telecast and close at 10.30pm.
The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards will be held July 30 at The Star in Sydney, marking the first time the city has hosted the awards in 37 years. Comedian Sam Pang will host the ceremony.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Most Popular Awards
TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
Leigh Sales, 730 Report, ABC
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network
Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars and Big Brother, Seven Network
Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC
Most Popular Actor
James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network
Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, Last King of The Cross and Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts and Summer Love, BINGE & ABC
Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network
Sam Neill, The Twelve, Foxtel & Binge
Most Popular Actress
Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network
Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix
Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network
Julia Zemiro, Fisk Season 2, ABC
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC
Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network
Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix
Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix
Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network
Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan
Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix
Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
Heartbreak High, Netflix
Home and Away, Seven Network
Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Savage River, ABC
The Twelve, Foxtel & Binge
Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network
Most Popular Entertainment Program
AGT, Seven Network
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10
Gruen, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
The Voice, Seven Network
Most Popular Current Affairs Program
60 Minutes, 9Network
7.30, ABC
A Current Affair, 9Network
Australian Story, ABC
Foreign Correspondent, ABC
Four Corners, ABC
Most Popular Comedy Program
Fisk Series 2, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
The Front Bar, Seven Network
The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
Wellmania, Netflix
Most Popular Reality Program
Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
Hunted Australia, Network 10
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
The Block, 9Network
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC
Back Roads, ABC
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
Gardening Australia, ABC
Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
Travel Guides, 9Network
Most Outstanding Awards
Most Outstanding Actor
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan
Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC
Tim Minchin, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE
Most Outstanding Actress
Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002, Stan
Claudia Karvan, Bump Season 3, Stan
Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, Binge
Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge
Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge
Milly Alcock, Upright (Season 2), Foxtel and Binge
Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan
Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC
Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Hamish Michael, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge
Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS
Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge
Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS
Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge
Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network
Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan
Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
Black Snow, Stan
Five Bedrooms, Paramount+
In Our Blood, ABC
Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Significant Others, ABC
The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge
Most Outstanding Entertainment Program
Gruen Nation Season 3, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Stan
The Cheap Seats, Network 10
The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
Most Outstanding Comedy Program
Colin from Accounts, Binge
Fisk S2, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
Summer Love, ABC
Taskmaster, Network 10
Most Outstanding Reality Program
Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10
Hunted Australia, Network 10
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
The Block, 9Network
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
7NEWS – Turkey Earthquake, Seven Network
A Current Affair – Seaworld Helicopter Disaster, 9Network
Foreign Correspondent – Saving the Children, ABC
Foreign Correspondent – Somalia: A Story of Survival, ABC
Four Corners – Do No Harm, ABC
Four Corners – How Many More, ABC
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Network 10
2023 Australian Open, 9Network
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network
State of Origin, 9Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Barrumbi Kids, SBS
Bluey, ABC
Crazy Fun Park, ABC
Surviving Summer, Netflix
Turn Up The Volume, ABC
Ultimate Classroom, Network 10
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Alone Australia, SBS
Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC
Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
Revealed: Trafficked, Stan
The Australian Wars, SBS