‘The Twelve’, ‘Mystery Road: Origin’ among Logie nominees

Foxtel’s courtroom drama The Twelve has led the charge in the nominees for this year’s TV Week Logie Awards, receiving nine nods including Most Outstanding Drama Series and Most Popular Drama Program.

Sam Neill is nominated in the Most Popular and Most Outstanding Actor categories while co-stars Marta Dusseldorp and Kate Mulvany feature in the Most Outstanding Actress field. Brooke Satchwell and Pallavi Sharda are nominated in the Most Outstanding Supporting Actress category, while Hamish Michael was recognised with a nomination for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Also well represented is the ABC Mystery Road prequel, Mystery Road: Origin, which has seven nominations.

Lead actor Mark Coles Smith joins Neill in the fields for Most Outstanding and Most Popular Actor categories, and is also one of three ABC personalities up for the Gold Logie alongside Australian Story presenter Leigh Sales and Mad as Hell host Shaun Micallef.

Mark Coles Smith as Jay Swan with Grace Chow as Cindy in ABC’s ‘Mystery Road: Origin’. (Photo: David Dare Parker)

They will compete against The Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars and Big Brother presenter Sonia Kruger, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! presenter and Taskmaster contestant Julia Morris, and last year’s winner Hamish Blake, of Lego Masters Australia.

Other notable new entries this year include Netflix high school drama Heartbreak High, which is up for Most Popular Drama Program, with stars Ayesha Madon and Chloe Hayden to contend Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent.

Voting will open for all popular awards at 9am on Monday and remain open until the end of the red carpet telecast on July 30 at 7.30pm, except for the Gold Logie Award, which, for the first time ever, will stay open throughout the telecast and close at 10.30pm.

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards will be held July 30 at The Star in Sydney, marking the first time the city has hosted the awards in 37 years. Comedian Sam Pang will host the ceremony.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Most Popular Awards

TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Leigh Sales, 730 Report, ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars and Big Brother, Seven Network

Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC

Most Popular Actor

James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network

Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, Last King of The Cross and Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts and Summer Love, BINGE & ABC

Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network

Sam Neill, The Twelve, Foxtel & Binge

Most Popular Actress

Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network

Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix

Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network

Julia Zemiro, Fisk Season 2, ABC

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC

Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network

Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network

Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan

Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix

Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Heartbreak High, Netflix

Home and Away, Seven Network

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Savage River, ABC

The Twelve, Foxtel & Binge

Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network

Most Popular Entertainment Program

AGT, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network

The Voice, Seven Network

Most Popular Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Most Popular Comedy Program

Fisk Series 2, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

The Front Bar, Seven Network

The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network

Wellmania, Netflix

Most Popular Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC

Back Roads, ABC

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Travel Guides, 9Network

Most Outstanding Awards

Most Outstanding Actor

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan

Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC

Tim Minchin, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE

Most Outstanding Actress

Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002, Stan

Claudia Karvan, Bump Season 3, Stan

Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, Binge

Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge

Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge

Milly Alcock, Upright (Season 2), Foxtel and Binge

Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan

Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC

Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Hamish Michael, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge

Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS

Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge

Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS

Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge

Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network

Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan

Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Black Snow, Stan

Five Bedrooms, Paramount+

In Our Blood, ABC

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Significant Others, ABC

The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge

Most Outstanding Entertainment Program

Gruen Nation Season 3, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Stan

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Most Outstanding Comedy Program

Colin from Accounts, Binge

Fisk S2, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Summer Love, ABC

Taskmaster, Network 10

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

7NEWS – Turkey Earthquake, Seven Network

A Current Affair – Seaworld Helicopter Disaster, 9Network

Foreign Correspondent – Saving the Children, ABC

Foreign Correspondent – Somalia: A Story of Survival, ABC

Four Corners – Do No Harm, ABC

Four Corners – How Many More, ABC

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network

2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Network 10

2023 Australian Open, 9Network

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network

State of Origin, 9Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Barrumbi Kids, SBS

Bluey, ABC

Crazy Fun Park, ABC

Surviving Summer, Netflix

Turn Up The Volume, ABC

Ultimate Classroom, Network 10

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Alone Australia, SBS

Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

Revealed: Trafficked, Stan

The Australian Wars, SBS