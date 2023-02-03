Seven’s upcoming sketch comedy We Interrupt This Broadcast takes aim at Australia’s favourite (and least favourite) shows.

The Helium-produced series’ cast is led by Christie Whelan Browne, Bridie Connell, Michelle Brasier, Adele Vuko, Duncan Fellows, Greg Larsen, Ben Russell and Bjorn Stewart, with actors and other established comedy performers supporting the ensemble cast throughout the series.

Within their aims are MKR, SAS Australia, The Bachelor, MAFS, Stranger Things and Love Island.

We Interrupt This Broadcast is coming soon to the Seven Network and 7plus.