Ella Lawry, Madi Savage, and Millie Holten.

‘We were very bold in our creative choices’: Comedic trio teams up with Haven’t You Done Well for ‘The Descent’

Comedians Millie Holten, Madi Savage, and Ella Lawry never really set out to make a series for YouTube.

However, with a story world too expansive for social media, and networks seldom taking a chance on emerging comedic talent, the video-sharing site made sense, according to Lawry.

“Right now, it feels like the only way to break through and get something on a platform fast from where we are,” she said.

“Particularly budget-wise, it’s the balance between making something more ele...