In Wog Boys Forever, the once infamous Steve ‘The Wog Boy’ Karamitsis (Nick Giannopoulos) is now in his mid-life years, still single and working as a taxi driver. Life continues to pass him by until one day an old flame unexpectedly jumps into his cab. He realises ex- girlfriend Cleo (Sarah Roberts), might be the one that got away all those years ago. With the help of his buddy Frank (Vince Colosimo) and eccentric neighbours Vince, Guiseppina and Pino (Sooshi Mango), Steve will once again be forced to fight the corrupt forces of evil and use all his wogboy street smarts to try and outwit a very powerful enemy who will stop at nothing to destroy him and everyone he cares about.

The time has come once again for Steve to show the whole world that “Where there’s a wog, there’s always a way.”

Wog Boys Forever is directed by Frank Lotito from a script by Giannopoulos, who also produces.

In cinemas via Kismet October 6.