‘Wolf Like Me’ (Season 2 Trailer)

In the second season of Stan Original series Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as the two try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And, with Mary’s former professor, Anton (Édgar Ramírez), suddenly in the picture, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary’s past?

The also features Ariel Donoghue, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, and Honour Latukefu.

Wolf Like Me is produced by Made Up Stories in partnership with Fifth Season and Peacock. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories serve as executive producers, alongside executive producers Abe Forsythe, Fisher and Gad.

Season two will premiere October 19 on Stan.