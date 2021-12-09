Stan Original series Wolf Like Me, starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, premieres January 13.

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship and Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. When Mary’s universe suddenly collides with Gary and his 11-year-old daughter, Emma (Ariel Donoghue), all the signs tell her they’re meant to be in each other’s lives. But, as their connection deepens, Mary and Gary grow more and more terrified their respective baggage will tear them apart.

Emma Lung and Anthony Taufa also star, with including Jake Ryan, Robyn Nevin and Nash Edgerton.

The six-part, half-hour drama is written and directed by Abe Forsythe and produced by Made Up Stories’ Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky.

Wolf Like Me is produced by Made Up Stories in association with Peacock, Endeavor Content and Stan, and was financed with assistance from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund.