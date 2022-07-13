Despite focusing on Australian news events, distributor Fred Media has secured a series of international sales for parent company WTFN’s Code 1: Minute by Minute, including to Warner Bros. Discovery in the UK, AMC Networks International for Spain and Portugal, SBS in Belgium and TVNZ.

Commissioned by the Seven Network, for whom a second series already in production for delivery in 2023, the 8 x 60 series breaks down the hours, minutes, and seconds of recent news events to impact Australia, and profiles the people from all walks of life who will forever be connected just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

For example, one episode details the 2017 Bourke Street Mall tragedy in Melbourne, when James Gargasoulas deliberately ploughed his car into the mall killing six people and seriously injuring 27.

Fred Media senior sales manager for UK & Western Europe Karen Connell was responsible for the UK, Spain/Portugal and Belgian deals.

“We are thrilled that Code 1: Minute by Minute has got off to such a great start in the international market. While it focuses on very specific Australian news events of recent years, the personal stories are universal, totally absorbing and will resonate with viewers everywhere.

“WTFN’s format can cleverly deconstruct any event with a big impact and lasting consequences and provides a fascinating examination of just how much fate can play a part in anyone’s day.”