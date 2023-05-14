‘Year Of’ (Trailer)

Bump spin-off Year Of is set at the same Sydney harbour-front school of the Stan Original series and centres on a disparate group of inner-city teens – and the adults around them – as they navigate the senior years of high school.

At this threshold between childhood and adulthood, life is at its most intense. Identity, love, sexuality, finding a place – every feeling is hyper-real and full of consequence. This is a show where humour and energy rule, even when bad stuff happens, so when the characters face a shocking crisis, their lives are only deepened by the experience.

The series stars Danielle Cormack, Matt Nable, Caroline Brazier, Sam Johnson, and Christian Byers, along with a young cast that includes Sam Alston, Tharanya Tharan, Joshua Hewson, Samuel El Rahi, Isabella Graiche, Ira Dawson, Nicholas Cradock, and Sophia Wright-Mendelsohn.

Produced and executive produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Dan and John Edwards, the Stan Original series was created by Jessica Tuckwell, who penned the scripts alongside Kelsey Munro, Enoch Mailangi, Zoe Norton Lodge, Eddie Diamandi, Emily Havea, Ayeesha Ash, and Eleanor Kirk. Tuckwell also directed with Fadia Abboud, Diamandi, and Taylor Ferguson.

Year Of is a Roadshow Rough Diamond production for Stan. The series received major production investment from Screen Australia and was financed with support from Screen NSW. ITV Studios is managing international sales.

Year Of premieres June 9 on Stan.