Zeiss acquires Ncam Technologies

ZEISS has acquired UK-based camera tracking pioneer Ncam Technologies, a move that sees it expand its technology portfolio specifically for the cinema, broadcast, and visual effects industries.

Ncam’s hybrid camera tracking technology makes it possible to spatially track the camera indoors and outdoors by utilising different tracking methods. The acquired tracking data is used in virtual production and live compositing and offers added value for post-production.

Other cinema products in ZEISS’s lineup which include Supreme Prime and Supreme Prime Radiance, Cinema Zoom and CP.3 lenses as well as recently introduced lens data related services in the CinCraft ecosystem.

“We are happy to be combining Ncam’s unique tracking technology with ZEISS’ long standing expertise in cinema lenses, lens data and the cinema market,” says Christophe Casenave, responsible for the cine portfolio at ZEISS.

“This enables us to think beyond current camera tracking capabilities to offer innovative solutions especially for visual effects, virtual production and other applications.”

Brice Michoud, head of research and development at Ncam adds, “The team is excited to be working together with our new colleagues at ZEISS on the next step in camera tracking technology and making it available to more users than ever before.”

ZEISS plans an upgrade program for existing Ncam users. A first product announcement will follow in the coming months.