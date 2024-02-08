ZEISS introduces Nano Prime cine lenses

ZEISS has announced its Nano Prime range of high-speed (T1.5) cine lenses, made specifically for mirrorless full frame cameras.

The range is initially available with a Sony E-Mount and are available in six focal lengths: 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm. The calibrated focus scales designed to be easy to read and a long 280°focus rotation aids precise focus pulling. In addition, the iris ring features 90° rotation and a non-linear scale to enable fine aperture adjustment.

“Thanks to the close focusing distance and the high speed of T1.5, Nano Primes enable images with an extremely shallow depth of field, even in the wide-angle range,” said Christophe Casenave, who is responsible for ZEISS’s cinematography products.

“The elegant bokeh and the harmonious focus fall-off ensure a versatile look that meets different artistic requirements, whether for indie productions, documentaries, commercials, series, or feature films.

“With a similarly gentle sharpness and aesthetic focus fall-off, the Nano Primes are an ideal complement to the Supreme Primes and, in combination, are also ideal for B and C cameras and lower-budget productions.”

The lenses’ integrated electronic interface means metadata such as focal length, focus distance and aperture value are transmitted to the camera in real time. Additional lens data for distortion and vignetting is available in the ZEISS CinCraft ecosystem and thus for post-production (CinCraft Mapper) as well as in the recently introduced CinCraft Scenario camera tracking system.

Nano Primes are ready for the simple exchange of additional mounts thanks to the ZEISS IMS (Interchangeable Mount System).

The lenses can be ordered immediately. The six focal lengths – 18mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.5, 75mm T1.5 and 100mm T1.5 – for E-mount cameras are available individually or as a complete set including a lens case at $US25,950 from ZEISS Cinema dealers. Deliveries begin in May, 2024.