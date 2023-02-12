Emalia, Naomi Sequeira, Miah Madden, Courtney Clarke and Courtney Monsma will play the members of Harlow – a manufactured girl group born out of early reality TV – in 10’s Paper Dolls.

Set at the turn of the new millenium, the eight part series follows five aspiring singers thrust into the spotlight in pursuit of pop-stardom and fame on music reality television show Pop Rush. However, the five young women must navigate the dark side of a glamourous industry determined to commodify them.

The story is based on based on an original concept created by Belinda Chapple, one of the original members of Bardot, which emerged from Seven’s 1999 program Popstars, the precursor to Australian Idol.

Ainslie Clouston is the creator, working with writers David Hannam, Marieke Hardy, Jenna Purcell, Sara Khan and Thomas Wilson-White.

Paper Dolls is the second scripted series from Helium Pictures, Mark Fennessy’s new venture, to enter production following Paramount+’s Last King of the Cross, which premieres this Friday.

Production begins on Monday in Sydney, directed by Tenika Smith, Nina Buxton and Erin White, produced by Jessica Carrera and Kerrie Mainwaring, executive produced by Fennessy and Chapple, with Alexander Pettaras as associate producer.

“With an assembly of so many bright creative talents and brilliant music, we are thrilled to introduce audiences to the nostalgic Y2K world of Paper Dolls,” said Carrera.

“The series charts the euphoria and complexity of striving for pop stardom, while asking the question: ‘How far would you go to get to the top?”

Paramount ANZ executive producer, drama and comedy, Sophia Mogford promised audiences would love the premium drama, calling it “ground-breaking”.

“It is a fascinating and extraordinary insight which pulls back the showbiz curtain to reveal the dark side of fame. With a stellar ensemble cast of fresh new talent, we can’t wait for audiences to watch Paper Dolls.”

Screen Australia has provided major production investment in association with Screen NSW. Entertainment One is handling international distribution.