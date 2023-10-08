AACTA launches youth casting initiative

AACTA has partnered with Casting Networks and the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) to launch a national youth casting initiative.

The aim is to identify the country’s next generation of talent and provide them opportunities to realise their dream careers.

The program is open to Australian residents aged between 13 and 18 years, with finalists to be invited to the Gold Coast to receive workshops and mentorship from leading casting directors Thea McLeod, Anousha Zarkesh, and Nicki Barrett.

Each finalist will also receive a complimentary six-month Casting Networks Premium membership, as well as the opportunity to book into a headshot session at the Casting Networks pop up studio at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

One overall winner will receive a $10,000 Flight Centre voucher and $2,500 cash in travel support to fly to the United States where they will have the opportunity to meet with a renowned international casting director, network with key industry practitioners and participate in a weeklong workshop at Howard Fine Acting Studio in Los Angeles. They will also have access to The Studio by Casting Networks in Sydney for a full year and will have the chance to meet with both Australian-based casting directors and Agents for possible representation.

McLeod, Zarkesh, Barrett, Liz Mullane and actors Claudia Karvan and Mark Coles Smith – both of whom rose to prominence as teenagers – will be judges for the initiative.

“AACTA Young Stars: National Youth Casting Call is not just a casting initiative; it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for young, aspiring actors across Australia,” said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.

“With mentorship from industry luminaries, life-changing prizes, and the chance to shine on a national stage, this initiative is about more than just discovering talent; it’s about nurturing the dreams of the next generation. As Claudia Karvan, one of our esteemed judges, aptly puts it, ‘It’s imperative to empower and support the next generation of artists in the entertainment industry.’ We are excited to see the skill and talent then next generation will bring to our industry.”

McLeod, who is president of the CGA, said the initiative was an exceptional opportunity for emerging actors.

“As casting directors, we are continually thrilled by the prospect of unearthing fresh talent from all corners of our country. AACTA Youth Stars offers an extraordinary platform for young actors to showcase their skills and capture the attention of casting directors. By supporting budding actors on their journey within the entertainment industry, we believe that this platform provides an incredible opportunity for young actors to broaden their horizons both in Australia and internationally.”

Entries are now open via aacta.org. Submissions close November 6, 5pm AEDT.