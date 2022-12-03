The AACTA Audience Award for Best Film will this year be a duke out between local titles and Hollywood blockbusters that recently called Australia home: Thirteen Lives, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ticket to Paradise, Elvis, The Drover’s Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson and Wog Boys Forever.

While to be eligible for the peer voted AACTA Awards, films must pass the ‘significant Australia content’ (SAC) test – similar to eligibility for the Producer Offset, be Australian majority financed or be a co-production. However, the audience awards include all locally made projects, thus Thirteen Lives, Ticket to Paradise and Thor: Love and Thunder qualify.

The nominees, voted for by the general public via a survey on news.com.au, also this year recognise Australian acting talent in foreign productions, such as Jacob Elordi in Euphoria, Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, Margot Robbie in Amsterdam and Rebel Wilson in Senior Year. Notably, foreign actors in local productions were not eligble.

Many of the projects nominated align with this year’s official AACTA nominees, such as Elvis and The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson in film, as well as Heartbreak High, Bluey and Gogglebox in TV.

The nominees are:

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Best Film

Elvis

Thirteen Lives

Thor: Love and Thunder

Ticket to Paradise

The Drover’s Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson

Wog Boys Forever

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Best TV Series

Bluey

Gogglebox

Have you Been Paying Attention

Heartbreak High

Home and Away

Married at First Sight

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Best Actor

Bryn Chapman (Heartbreak High)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)

Christian Ravello (Here Out West)

Hazem Shammas (The Twelve)

Jacob Elordi (Euphoria)

Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High)

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Best Actress

Asher Yasbincek (Heartbreak High)

Ayesha Madon (Heartbreak High)

Chloe Hayden (Heartbreak High)

Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me)

Margot Robbie (Amsterdam)

Rebel Wilson (Senior Year)

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Best TV Personality

Abbie Chatfield

Adam & Symon from Gogglebox

Andy Lee

Chris Brown

Hamish Blake

Robert Irwin

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Best Digital Creator

Anna Paul

Esmé Louise James

Jeff van de Zandt

Kat Clark

Luke and Sassy Scott

Sooshi Mango

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Program

100% Footy (Nine)

AFL Sunday Footy Show (Nine)

Friday Night Football AFL (Foxtel)

Friday Night Football NRL (Foxtel)

The Front Bar (Seven)

Women’s Footy (Nine)

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Commentary Team

2021 Melbourne Cup (Ten)

2022 AFL Grand Final (Seven)

2022 AFL Season (Foxtel)

2022 AFL Season (Seven)

2022 Australian Open (Nine)

2022 Commonwealth Games (Seven)

AFI AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella extended congratulations to the nominees.

“To be selected by the Australian public as the best in your field shows the influence and impact that you have on your viewers,” he said.

Wednesday’s ceremony will be broadcast on 10 at 7.30pm, and will be encored on Fox Docos, Saturday, December 10 at 7:30pm. The broadcast will also be available to stream on demand via Foxtel, Binge and AACTA TV.