AACTA unveils Pitch: Focus finalists

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has named the five student filmmaking teams that will take part in this year’s AACTA Pitch: Focus initiative.

Delivered in partnership with Sony, the national short film development and production program gives students the chance to create an original production with industry mentorship and funding support.

The finalists will now begin shooting a proof-of-concept with equipment provided on loan by Sony before presenting their final pitch to a judging panel comprising Lyn Norfor, Riley Sugars, Nicholas Colla, Luisa Martiri, and Vonne Patiag.

They are vying for the opportunity to receive $15,000 in production funds toward their short film, a loan of Sony equipment kit (valued at more than $20,000) to assist with filming, complimentary AACTA Award consideration, guidance throughout the production process, and ongoing mentoring opportunities.

Colla, who was also part of last year’s judging panel, said he continued to be impressed by the “exceptional quality and creativity” of the submissions.

“The ideas are innovative and thought-provoking and I am excited to watch as they continue to develop.”

AACTA awards and industry development manager Ivan Vukusic looked forward to the new voices coming to the fore.

“We’ve seen an exceptional display of talent, creativity, and vision in the AACTA Pitch Focus entries this year,” he said.

“Our top 5 finalists represent the cream of the crop and highlight the potential that exists for the next generation of Australian filmmakers.”

The five selected projects are as follows:

Bye Bye Buddy – Emily Goddard (VCA), Haley Alea

Synopsis: When a brilliant country vet gets fired for having too much empathy, she sets up an at-home euthanasia service for pets, only to discover the real need for assisted dying is with their owners.

Fantasy – Lotte Sweeney (VCA), Isadora Sweeney, Riley Scott, Lucinda Corin, Maiah Stewardson

Synopsis: Fantasy is a short, surreal comedy about a disabled, love-sick teenager who must navigate a tense relationship with her mother, and her own vivid imagination if she ever wants to find real love.

The Long F*cking Road – Vidhi Vira (Collarts), Alicia Sutcliffe (Collarts), Ruby Taylor (Collarts)

Synopsis: In an attempt to reconnect, Frankie, an angry 26-year-old drives her younger sister

Poppy to their father’s wedding, where she must let go of her defences before it’s too

late.

Skin Deep – Angie Kilsby (VCA), India Stanley, India Williams, Gracie Dephoff

Synopsis: A single mother who is trying to get back into the dating game fears she is ‘ageing badly’ and goes to extreme measures to improve her appearance, with unexpected consequences.

With Love, Lottie – Lily Drummond (Flinders University), Jeremy Lowrencev

Synopsis: When a disabled teenager fears she will never find love, she enlists her friends to become her mentors in the unpredictable world of dating and discovers that love can come in unexpected ways and different forms.