This year’s AACTA Screenfest will see director Bruce Beresford and cinematographer Don McAlpine present the classic Breaker Morant; editor Matt Villa talk about his work on Elvis, and producer Tom Hoffie and creator and showrunner Paddy Macrae discuss their upcoming Netflix series, Irreverent.

AACTA’s ScreenFest returns for 2022 with a five-day program from December 3-7. The program will include live and online masterclasses, conversations, and screenings.

Some of the events will be streamed via AACTA TV, including a sit-down discussion between Gretel Killeen and AACTA nominees, and Screen Queensland CEO Courtney Gibson talking with producers Rosemary Blight (Black Snow) and Shuyler Weiss (Elvis) about the appeal of Queensland as a filming location. VicScreen production executive Ariel Waymouth will also moderate a discussion between industry experts about what it takes to make content for kids.

Among the sessions aimed at emerging creatives are a masterclass with casting director Stevie Ray at AFTRS Sydney on December 6, and two events from NextGen Media Academy that unpack the importance of narrative and music when creating social media and digital content.

“We are thrilled to honour Australia’s most skilled and celebrated creatives,” said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.

“After two years of COVID, this year ScreenFest is bigger than ever… Screenfest is an opportunity for established creatives to share their expertise and learning with a new generation, and we hope the presentations, discussions and deep dives instill passion among up-and-comers looking to pursue a career in screen.”

The 2022 AACTA Industry Awards and AACTA Awards Ceremony will be presented by Foxtel Group and broadcasted on Wednesday December 7 at 7:30pm AEST on 10. Streaming on demand will also be available via Foxtel, Binge, and AACTA TV.