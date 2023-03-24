Lone Star Production Group managing director Aaron Fa’Aoso will deliver the Hector Crawford Memorial Lecture at this year’s Screen Forever conference on the Gold Coast.

Having grown up in a large Torres Strait Islander community with a rich tradition of storytelling, Fa’Aoso began his acting career in 2006 with the role of Eddie Gaibui on R.A.N, going on to appear in Bikie Wars: Brothers in Arms, Black Comedy, Goldstone, and Subdivision, among other titles.

He has also established himself as a director, producer, and writer, with credits including Blue Water Empire, Strait to the Plate, and The Straits.

Through Lone Star, which he founded in 2013, Fa’Aoso has developed multiple capacity-building programs, helping participants to learn screen fundamentals such as writing, acting, and producing and carrying a focus on educating future generations of First Nations practitioners.

He has been active in progressing Queensland’s Path to Treaty as part of the Treaty Advancement Committee, and in 2022, released his memoir So Far, So Good.

The multi-hyphenate, who has contributed to the industry with roles on SPA Council, the Screen Queensland Board, and most recently the SBS Board as a non-executive director, said he was delighted to be chosen to speak at a time when there was “so much opportunity ahead” for the industry.

“I’m looking forward to discussing how Torres Strait Islander people continue to be frustrated about the lack of inclusion, visibility, and voices of not being seen, heard, or considered, despite being integral in the economic development of this country across the vast landscapes of the maritime, agricultural, transport, and defence force industries,” he said.

“As ‘the other’ First Nations people of Australia, Torres Strait Islander people want a more balanced representation across the entire film and television landscape from content creation, on-screen talent, heads of department, and so on. Until a focussed Torres Strait Islander screen strategy and funding is established and allocated that is embraced and advocated by the screen industry, screen agencies, and broadcasters, the status quo will remain.”

The Hector Crawford Memorial Lecture has been a keynote feature of the annual Screen Forever conference since 1992, honouring its namesake’s legacy and emphasising the importance of independent productions.

Last year’s lecture was delivered by Banijay Rights CEO Cathy Payne.

Screen Producers Australia CEO Matthew Deaner said Fa’Aoso’s delivery was “very timely” given the prominence of First Nations stories in the government’s new National Cultural Policy.

“We are sure his lecture will not only be well received by all delegates in attendance but inspire them and reignite a burning passion for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories within the Australian screen sector,” he said.

Screen Forever 37 will take place May 3-5 on the Gold Coast, followed by an online global market on May 9-10. Find out more information on how to register here.