ABC head of children’s and family content Libbie Doherty to step down

ABC head of children’s and family content Libbie Doherty will depart the broadcaster next month after nine years of service.

Doherty joined the ABC as a commissioning editor in 2015, after working as a producer in the independent production sector.

She was named acting head of children’s content in 2018, following the promotion of Michael Carrington to acting director of entertainment and specialist, before taking on the role permanently a year later.

Doherty has since overseen in-house productions and is responsible for commissioning programs such as Crazy Fun Park, First Day, My Year 12 Life, The Unlisted, Mustangs FC, Hardball, Beep and Mort, Ginger & The Vegesaurs, Tomorrow When the War Began, and Little J and Big Cuz, as well as global juggernaut Bluey, which she executive produced.

Her work as an executive producer has garnered five International Emmys, five AACTAs, and four Logies. In 2021, Doherty was voted by the global children’s industry as their favourite broadcast or streaming platform partner in the inaugural Kidscreen Industry Awards and Outstanding Ally by the ABC Pride Group.

Speaking about her time at the ABC, she paid tribute to the “exceptional community” of creators, producers, writers, and directors who had collaborated with the broadcaster during her tenure.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved together as the children and family team,” she said.

“Our global partners have supported our vision and together we have put Australia on the map as a creative powerhouse. I am incredibly passionate about public service media, the ABC, and am excited to see what this dream team will do for the most important audience – our kids.”

ABC head of screen Jennifer Collins thanked Doherty for her “significant contribution” to delivering an outstanding slate of high-quality children’s programming for Australian and global audiences.

“Libbie leaves the ABC after an impressive nine years and we wish her the very best in her continued creative endeavours in the industry,” she said.

Family commissioning editor Mary-Ellen Mullane will take over as the ABC head of children’s and family content in an interim capacity from mid-June.