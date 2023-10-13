Acorn TV and TVNZ order third season of ‘Under the Vines’

Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards are going back Under the Vines, with Acorn TV and TVNZ co-commissioning a third season of the Perpetual Entertainment and Libertine Pictures series.

Production is underway in NZ, with all of the main cast returning, including Sarah Peirse, John Bach, Trae Te Wiki and Simon Mead.

The third instalment picks up six months since audiences last saw the Oakley family. Desperate to regain their former standing as the ‘sole’ mutual heirs of Oakley, Daisy and Louis will need to work together to try and oust William in any way they can.

Louis has been coping with his heartbreak with a potential new love, while Daisy is busy trying to plan a perfect wedding to the perfect fiancé. But it soon becomes clear that David has big plans for their nuptials – in fact he may be a little groomzilla. As the big day arrives – Peak View’s wedding of the year – it’s sure to be a day that will end with hearts broke, new love forged, and old love rekindled as everything changes once again.

Season three is directed by Erin White (Episodes 1-3) and Laurence Wilson (Episodes 4-6) and written by Kelly Lefever, White, Nick Ward, Kathryn Burnett, Harry McNaughton, and Steph Matuku.

Under The Vines is executive produced by Rebecca Gibney, Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures, Brendan Dahill for Perpetual Entertainment (formerly known as EQ Media Group). Acorn Media Enterprises, Acorn TV’s London-based development division, co-produces.