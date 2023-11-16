‘Prosper’ (Trailer)

Stan Original Prosper, produced by Lingo Pictures, is set in the inner sanctum of the evangelical megachurch, U Star, run by the wealthy and powerful Quinn family. When their charismatic founder and pastor announces an impulsive US expansion, the collision between faith and ambition threatens to tear his family and church apart.

Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney lead an ensemble cast that includes Ewen Leslie, Ming-Zhu Hii, Jacob Collins-Levy, Hayley McCarthy, Jordi Webber, Jacek Koman, Andrea Solonge, Brigid Zengeni, Alex Fitzalan and Alexander D’Souza.

Prosper is created by Matt Cameron and Jason Stephens and developed with the support of Stan, Lionsgate, Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

Cameron wrote the scripts with Liz Doran, Louise Fox and Belinda Chayko, with Jennifer Leacey and Shaun Wilson directing. Jason Stephens and Andrew Walker are the producers, with Helen Bowden executive producer for Lingo Pictures and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie executive producers for Stan.

Screen Australia provided major production investment, with the assistance of the NSW Government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund. Lionsgate is handling international sales.

Prosper premieres January 18.