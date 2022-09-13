As Spectrum Films continues to expand, it has appointed Adam Archer head of finishing and VFX and Glenn ‘Barney’ Butler as sound engineer and re-recording mixer.

The hires come off the back of three years of growth for the leading full service post-production company, which now has more than 40 suites and three theatres – with a fourth under construction.

Archer will establish and lead Spectrum’s new VFX division, and oversee the conform and online team.

He joins the business from Blue Post Sydney, where he worked for seven years in a similar role. Known for his HDR & Dolby Vision expertise, he has recently completed work on on FX/Foxtel’s Mr Inbetween with director Nash Edgerton, David Attenborough’s Life In Colour for BBC, Netflix and the Nine Network, and Foxtel’s The Twelve for Warner Warner Bros. Television International Australia.

Glenn joins Spectrum after contracting with the facility on a string of projects including Mortal Kombat, Jennifer Peedom’s River, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing and Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis. He will work permanently alongside head of sound Angus Robertson.

They join other recent appointments, technical operations manager Michael Messih and post producer Basia A’hern, who both joined the company last year.

Reflecting on the growth of the company, managing director Josh Pomeranz said the last seven years had allowed the business – first established in 1964 – to add full picture and sound post services for low to mid budget film and television projects.

“These newly expanded facilities, technology and incredible new additions to the team allow us to complete end to end picture and sound post services, including VFX, on every kind of project, of any budget, and for any platform.

“I am extremely proud of the growth that we have achieved through what has been a couple of turbulent and challenging years for everyone. I am also very proud that we now have such a complete range of facilities and capabilities for our clients. Our differentiator is the team who support filmmakers across the full spectrum of production, and so most importantly I couldn’t be happier that we have such an amazing team, that is made up of people that are at the top of their game, supporting those facilities and giving us those capabilities.”

General manager Catherine Armstrong added the new additions “fit perfectly” into Spectrum’s culture of client service.

“Adam brings over 25 years of experience to our online team and will now build our in-house VFX capability. As a contractor, Glenn has been working with us for well over a year supporting our large ATMOS mix stage, as well as our sound department, and so it is incredible to have him join us to permanently work alongside Angus Robertson our head of sound and the rest of the team,” she said.

“Basia and Michael have been fantastic additions to our core team over the last year, with Basia bringing a wealth of post producing knowledge and experience, and Michael’s technical knowledge and broad skillset helping to round out our offer.”