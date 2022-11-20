Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) executive director Alaric McAusland will step down in January after two years in the role.

Having joined the guild during its 40th-year anniversary year, McAusland oversaw its post-COVID recovery by helping to bolster membership numbers, rebuilding its digital presence and membership systems, launching the guild’s first searchable member directory, repositioning the prominence of the annual awards, and staging this year’s Director’s Cut, the ADG’s first conference in nearly a decade.

Prior to joining the ADG, he was the chief operating officer at production house Grace – A Storytelling Company in Los Angeles and managing director at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group. McAusland has also served as chairman of Ausfilm, council board member of Screen Producers Australia, and non-executive director of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.

The outgoing director, who is leaving to take up a new industry leadership opportunity, said it had been an “absolute privilege” to serve the guild.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything the board and the ADG team has been able to accomplish over the last two years,” he said.

“Our Director’s Cut conference took the opportunity to restate the director’s voice at the centre of the creative process and post-covid it was thrilling to see our members collect in Sydney, engage with each other, and exchange ideas on the director’s changing role.

I’m also tremendously excited by this year’s launch of our new Local2Global Learning Development program which is providing real word mentoring and attachment opportunities for 60 Queensland directors.

“Whilst I’m sad to be leaving the ADG, I depart the organisation with the confidence that it will continue its upwards trajectory in the very capable hands of its amazing board and dynamic team.”

ADG President Rowan Woods said McAusland’s tenure had had a “transformative effect” on the ADG’s cultural and industrial imperative.

“We at the ADG can’t thank Alaric enough for his brilliant leadership,” he said.

“In a short period of time, he has reorganized and reenergised our management, communications, and financial systems, grown our membership, and delivered record numbers of entries for the 2022 ADG annual awards.

“Together with Ana Tiwary and the ADG team, Alaric has empowered a more diverse and confident voice for the director at the centre of Australian storytelling.”

ADG has appointed executive search firm EP Australia to conduct the search for McAusland’s replacement, with Patricia Powell-Hughes to be contacted at pph@epaustralia.com.au for confidential enquiries.