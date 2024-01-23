Adobe announces audio update to Premiere Pro

Adobe has made a major audio workflow update to Premiere Pro, currently available in beta.

The new audio features include interactive fade handles, designed to make it easier to quickly create custom audio transitions, and AI-powered audio category tagging that automatically identifies and labels dialogue, music, sound effects and ambient noise.

The update also includes redesigned clip badges so users can more easily see which clips have effects, quickly add new effects, or adjust effect settings. More modern and intelligent waveforms dynamically resize when track height is changed, while improved clip colours make it easier to see and work with audio on the timeline.

In addition to the update, Adobe announced that its AI-powered Enhance Speech tool, that instantly removes unwanted noise and improves poorly recorded dialogue, will become generally available to all Premiere Pro customers in February.

“Sound creates meaning, and adds impact to film and video – it has the power to help tell a story, and move us in ways visuals alone cannot,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president and general manager, Adobe Creative Cloud.

“We’re proud to empower filmmakers with new workflows that make editing audio more intuitive, so whether they’re new to audio or experienced pros, Premiere Pro makes it faster and easier to find the perfect tool.”