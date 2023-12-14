K-Tek releases Stingray Backpack X with integrated harness

K-Tek, which specialises in products for sound recording professionals, has announced the 20-litre Stingray BackPack X.

The bag is tailored for a one-person-band or traveling news reporter, with storage space for a mixer bag, extra audio gear, laptop, and other supplies.

The backpack has an integrated front-facing harness for a fully packed audio mixer bag, designed to allow an operator to easily move the mixer bag from the storage pouch directly into the operating position by snap-hooking it to the front of the pack.

The pack also features three zippered sections including a padded pocket for a 17” laptop, smaller mesh pockets, a fold-away boom cup holder, and multiple MOLLE straps for a range of gear and accessories. The Stingray Front Pouch (sold separately) attaches to the BackPack X’s MOLLE straps for increased storage space.

Made of heavy-duty black nylon, the Stingray BackPack X is designed to be durable and moisture resistant. It is offered with a choice of orange (KSBPX) or purple (KSBPXP) lining and detailing. A detachable raincover provides additional protection.

Stingray BackPack X systems are individually priced at $US367.50. Both are compatible with matching K-Tek Stingray Mixer Bags including Junior X Audio Mixer Recording bags (Small and Large) and MixPro.