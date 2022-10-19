Adobe has boosted its Substance 3D suite of tools, while also announcing a multi-year collaboration with Meta.

New innovations include an enhancement of the Substance 3D Sampler, which is now capable of using photogrammetry technology to produce 3D models directly from real-life images.

Substance 3D Modeler, which is designed to make sculpting 3D objects and scenes easy and intuitive, is also generally available to users, while Adobe has debuted a new Substance 3D Sustainability Calculator to reduce the carbon emissions and resources consumed by traditional product photoshoots.

Vice president and head of 3D and metaverse Sebastien Deguy said the new features would make creating 3D content “easier and more accessible than ever”.

“Brand investments in 3D and immersive content creation capabilities have skyrocketed over the past year,” he said.

“At Adobe, our mission is to support creatives and brands as they transition into new mediums, including immersive experiences.”

Enhancements to the Substance 3D Collection include:

Substance 3D Modeler: The 3D asset creation tool enables artists and product designers to seamlessly switch between using desktop computers and VR headsets with handheld controllers. Modeler accelerates and simplifies the process of sharing ideas in 3D, using a “hands-on” approach.

Adobe Substance 3D Sampler: Now available in beta, Adobe's new 3D Capture feature empowers creators to quickly turn physical objects into digital assets. Thanks to AI and photogrammetry technologies, anyone can use a camera or an existing set of images to capture a real-world object, then leverage Adobe Substance 3D Sampler to generate a textured 3D model. Even first-time 3D designers can use 3D Capture to quickly produce 3D models and base textures without having to learn traditional technical modeling workflows.

Apple Silicon: Substance 3D tools now take advantage of Apple Silicon (including M1- and M2-series) chips, providing speed and stability improvements to Mac users.

Adobe Aero's iOS App Clips integration: Adobe Aero-powered experiences on iOS devices can now use App Clips, speeding the display of AR experiences without requiring viewers to download apps.

Further, Adobe and Meta are collaborating to integrate Substance 3D Modeler and a forthcoming collaborative review app directly into Meta’s Quest platform, kickstarting a multi-year commitment to bring more of Adobe Substance 3D’s technology to Meta Quest owners including new document productivity workflows in virtual reality.