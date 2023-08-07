VicScreen announces international games market for Melbourne

Australia’s first international games market will take place in Melbourne this October, offering the country’s developers the chance to pitch concepts to global publishers, platform holders, and investors.

To be held at the State Library of Victoria as part of Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW), Play Now Melbourne will be presented by VicScreen, with a 2024 market already confirmed.

The agency is inviting expressions of interest for the event, which will include the likes of Kepler Interactive, Landfall Games, and Meta.

Caroline Pitcher said the market would “create meaningful and ongoing opportunities for local game developers to succeed on the global stage, leading to stable and rewarding careers”.

“Play Now Melbourne is an unmissable market where international publishers and local developers are set to converge,” she said.

It’s another addition to MIGW schedule, which already incorporates the Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) and High Score industry conferences, as well as the Australian Game Developer Awards.

Julian Wilton, creative director of Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster, expected Play Now Melbourne to “set a new precedent for a thriving game development ecosystem”.

“By fostering connections between developers and key stakeholders from the realms of funding, publishing, and storefronts, this groundbreaking initiative empowers developers to establish and sustain robust game development enterprises, significantly enhancing their prospects for success,” he said.

Victorian Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos agreed, saying Play Now Melbourne had the potential to “catapult the careers of local games makers by connecting them with global decision-makers, facilitating business connections and helping to secure deals”.

“Victoria is a games leader and that’s a reputation we’re committed to growing for years to come through initiatives like Play Now Melbourne, an exciting addition to our already jam-packed MIGW calendar,” he said.

Melbourne International Games Week will take place from September 30 to October 8, with Play Now Melbourne held on October 5.