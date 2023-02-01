Producer and screen industry executive Jeanie Davison has joined AFTRS as head of industry and alumni engagement.

Davison has spent the past two years as industry development manager at Screenworks, prior to which she was investment/development manager, documentary at Screen Australia.

Her career has also included a decade-long stint in the UK producing programs for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky and Channel 5, followed by senior executive roles as head of factual and head of development for independent production companies in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

She is the founder of Film Africa, a skills program supporting filmmakers in East Africa, and co-curator of the Adventure Travel Film Festival.

In her new role, Davison will be responsible for the strategic management of AFTRS industry partnerships, with a focus on driving and delivering industry training partnerships.

She told IF she was pleased to become part of the AFTRS team in the school’s 50th anniversary year.

“There are many exciting developments happening in film, TV, and radio and I’m really looking forward to working closely with industry to ensure AFTRS delivers timely, relevant, and world-leading training opportunities in 2023 and beyond,” she said.

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood said the appointment was timely.

“AFTRS close working relationship with industry is fundamental to our remit – and everything we do,” she said.

” And with the recent growth of the screen sector and its urgent need for skilled crew, this is the perfect time to have someone with Jeanie’s experience and expertise drive our industry-partnered training.

“I am delighted to welcome Jeanie to AFTRS.”