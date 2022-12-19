Some 13 AFTRS graduates of the Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production are set to undertake paid internships across the ABC, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine Australia, EQ Media, Eureka Productions, ITV Studios Australia, SBS, Warner Bros. and WildBear Entertainment.

Holly Hunter and Ashley Dunford will undertake, respectively, a children’s development internship and a junior researcher production internship with the ABC.

Undertaking production internships are Kumar Gupta and Jenna Woodhouse with Endemol Shine, Eloise Woodwood with Eureka, Liam Shaw with ITV Studios Australia, Alan Dan with SBS, and Charlotte Tanner with Wildbear Entertainment. Also at Wildbear will be Jared Thompson, set to do a post-production internshp.

At EQ Media, Mitch Bain will complete an unscripted development internship an Alyssa Dimarucut a scripted development and production internship.

Joelle Snono will complete an unscripted development/production internship with BBC Studios, while Chloe Bobbin will do a post-production assistant internship at WB.

Each internship is 13 weeks long and is designed to provide employment pathways. AFTRS reports more than 90 per cent of participants in previous years go on to be offered casual, part or full-time employment with their host organisation or another company in the sector.

“The AFTRS Graduate Program is growing year on year with our generous partners offering real world employment opportunities across an ever-expanding range of roles and disciplines in the production and broadcasting,” said AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood.

“We know that getting that first step on the ladder is critical to achieving career goals.”