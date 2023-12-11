AFTRS names nine graduate program participants

Nine AFTRS graduates will complete thirteen-week paid industry internships across the ABC, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine Australia, Eureka Productions, ITV Studios Australia, SBS, and Warner Bros. as part of the institution’s annual graduate program.

Completing production internships are Mia Tikellis with Endemol Shine Australia, Sarah Wilson and Charlie Peiffer with Eureka Productions, Jasmine Hair with ITV Studios Australia, and Ashwini Kangatharan with SBS, while Kristen Settinelli will head to BBC Studios for an unscripted development/production internship and Josephine Barwick will undertake a post-production assistant internship with Warner Bros.

Nicole Hutton and Hugo Bittar will join the ABC for a children’s development internship and junior researcher production internship, respectively.

The program is designed to create tangible employment pathways for graduates from the Bachelor of Arts Screen.

According to AFTRS, more than 90 per cent of those selected in previous years have gone on to find employment in the sector.

CEO Nell Greenwood paid tribute to the “generous commitment” of the program’s industry partners for helping graduates take the next step.

“As the national screen and audio school, our priority is equipping graduates with the skills and training to be industry-ready,” she said.

“The AFTRS Graduate Program continues to be a vital part of this process and it has been incredibly successful, year on year.”