AFTRS teams up with Edith Cowan University for WA Writers Room Intensive

AFTRS has announced a new writing course to be held at Western Australia’s Edith Cowan University (ECU) in February next year.

Delivered in partnership with ECU’s WA Screen Academy, the Writers Room Intensive will comprise five days of training crafted under the guidance of scriptwriter, script editor, director, and academic Pieter Aquilia.

The pilot program is designed to complement the WA Screen Academy program, which offers production-focused education and training.

WA Screen Academy director Cathy Henkel was excited to be working AFTRS on the course.

“Our collaboration with AFTRS represents a shared commitment to building capacity in the screen industry sector through delivery of high-quality short courses and expanding the educational and training opportunities for screen practitioners in Western Australia,” she said.

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood said the collaboration was part of AFTRS’ commitment to working with partners across Australia to meet the emerging needs of screen industries in each part of the country.

“AFTRS staff and graduates have worked as showrunners and in the writers’ rooms of such hit television shows as Heartbreak High, The Newsreader, First Day and The Great,” she said.

“This course enables us to work locally to support screenwriters in WA to develop their careers. We look forward to many more courses in the future meeting WA skills needs.”

The Writers Room Intensive runs February 12-16 at ECU City Offices in Perth. Find out more information here.