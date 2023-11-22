AIDC introduces slate-pitching marketplace

Up to ten production companies will have the opportunity to pitch their documentary and factual slate at the upcoming Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC).

AIDC has introduced a new market strand, dubbed The Showroom, to allow participating companies to have extended in-person meetings with international buyers, including broadcasters, streamers and sales agents, in order to pitch multiple projects.

Meetings will be curated on a match-making basis, with verified mutual interest from both parties.

“Taking the AIDC marketplace to the next level, we are thrilled to introduce the inaugural Showroom pitch to give Australian production companies an unmissable opportunity to pitch their slate of documentary and factual projects to buyers representing international organisations attending AIDC 2024,” said AIDC CEO and creative cirector, Natasha Gadd.

“Building on The FACTory and Cut To The Chase, The Showroom is an AIDC first, designed to enable selected Australian production companies to build networks, secure market support and drive creative and business outcomes for their current slate of projects.”

In order to participate, companies must be established documentary and factual producers, in that they have a catalogue of projects that have been broadcast on TV or on a streaming service, or screened in a festival or theatrical setting.

Companies must also have minimum of three and up to five projects in development or production as part of their application. Projects can be feature films, singles, series or formats, and be clearly recognisable as documentary or factual.

If selected, applicants are required to purchase an AIDC 2024 Business Pass for all members participating in The Showroom with a minimum two participants required per production company.

Applications are open now, with the participating decision makers to be announced December 14. Submissions close December 22.

Successful applicants will be notified by early January 2024 and must be available to attend The Showroom pitch meetings at AIDC at Melbourne between March 3 – March 6.