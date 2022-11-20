ITV Studios Australia’s Alone Australia will premiere on SBS and SBS On Demand in 2023.

Alone Australia will see ten Australians dropped off, alone, into separate parts of the Tasmanian wilderness, where they will be challenged by the forces of nature, hunger, and loneliness.

The goal is to survive alone in the wilderness for as long as possible, participants will have limited equipment, no connection to the outside world, and no knowledge of the other participants. The series is entirely self-documented with now camera crews. The individual who last the longest wine $250,000.

The American version of Alone Season one to eight and Alone: Beast, plus Alone Denmark, Alone Norway and Alone Sweden are now streaming on SBS On Demand.