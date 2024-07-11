‘Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction’ (First Look)

Shaun Micallef will present an eight-part talk show on the ABC next month.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction will feature a list of the host’s famous celebrity acquaintances talk about what’s really important to them.

Commissioned by the ABC, the series is an ITV Studios Australia, Giant Baby, and ABC co-production, with Micallef executive producing alongside Peter Beck and the ABC’s Michiko Smith. ABC head of entertainment Rachel Millar is also part of the creative team.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction will premiere Wednesday, August 14 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.