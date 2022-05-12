Screenworks has revealed the final round of speakers and sessions for the upcoming Regional to Global Screen Forum, with Stan head of scripted Amanda Duthie, Netflix creative executive Susie Jones, and Hoodlum Entertainment Chief Content Officer Tracey Vieira among the new additions to the line-up.

Duthie and Jones will appear alongside Foxtel Group’s commissioning editor for drama, Lana Greenhalgh, in a session entitled Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Commissioning (But Were Afraid To Ask!). Moderated by Tracey Mair, the discussion will be driven almost entirely by questions submitted by delegates prior to the event.

Elsewhere, Vieira and fellow producers Warren Clarke (Fremantle), Rosemary Blight (Goalpost Pictures), Darren Dale (Blackfella Films), and Lisa Shaunessy (Arcadia) are set to take pitches from delegates as part of the new Pitch In! speed pitching sessions, which registered in-person delegates will be able to book from 12pm on Thursday, May 12.

Pontin is also confirmed to join Stan’s Rachel Okine for the AACTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes showcase, where both will be giving their perspectives on the five finalists and revealing the winner live.

On the factual side, Good Pitch global director Malinda Wink and Doc Society Australian programs director Hollie Fifer will lead Regional Stories That Change The World, a session inspired by the recent floods, bushfires, and droughts that aims to show regional filmmakers how to make their voices and stories matter in the urgent call for climate change action.

Of the new speakers for previously announced sessions, Screen NSW Sector Investment Manager Sofya Gollan is now on board to moderate Live From LA, featuring Meg LeFauve and Lorien McKenna, while newly announced Screen NSW Head Kyas Hepworth, and ABC Regional & Local screen manager Jo Chichester will be speaking at The Power Of Local – a session showcasing recent projects made in regional, remote and rural Australia and the opportunities for regional filmmakers to tell their stories.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said the program “really does have something for everyone”.

“Our aim is to delve into the subject areas that most matter to regional, rural and remote screen practitioners, as well as to inspire them by bringing some of the most talented local and international filmmakers to the forum to share their experiences and insights,” he said.

“With both in-person and live streaming options available, we hope practitioners no matter where they are across Australia will take advantage of having all this wonderful knowledge and talent in one place for three days at the end of May.”

Tickets for this year’s Regional To Global Screen Forum are on sale, with the event to take May 26-28 at Lennox Head Cultural Centre and to be streamed live online. Find more information here.