Annette Shun Wah, Kylie Bracknell, Sachin Job appointed to NFSA board

The Federal Government has announced a trio of appointments to the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) board, with Annette Shun Wah, Kylie Bracknell, and Sachin Job joining as members.

With a career spanning radio, television, publishing, and theatre, Shun Wah is known for her supporting role in Clara Law’s 1996 dramedy Floating Life, for which she was nominated for an Australian Film Industry award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and for contributing to anthologies such as Growing up Asian in Australia and Grandma Magic as a writer. A champion of Asian Australian artists and stories, she serves as the artistic director for South Australia’s OzAsia Festival.

Like Shun Wah, Bracknell also brings experience across multiple platforms. The Noongar writer, director and actor starred as Amiya in Luke Eve’s I Met a Girl and Piper in Matchbox Pictures/NBCUniversal International Studios’ Irreverent, and is responsible for the stage adaptation, co-translation, and direction of Hecate – a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Macbeth in the Noongar language. Her previous experience includes working as an Indigenous program manager at the Australian Film, Television and Radio School.

Job, known professionally as Sachin Joab, featured alongside Bracknell in Irreverent and has more than 20 years of acting experience across film and television, including roles in Safe Home, Jack Irish, and Neighbours as well as Garth Davis’ Lion and Anthony Maras’ Hotel Mumbai.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said the “expertise and perspectives” of the trio would be an asset to the board.

“One of the key pillars of Revive – Australia’s new National Cultural Policy – is recognising the centrality of the artist,” he said.

“Part of this is making sure we have artists with lived experience in leadership positions.

“The National Film and Sound Archive is a treasure trove of Australian history.

“I know the appointment of Annette, Kylie, and Sachin will strengthen this important institution.”