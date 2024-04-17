National Film and Sound Archive appoints Meagan Loader chief curator

Music and broadcasting executive Meagan Loader will join the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) as chief curator from next month, replacing Gayle Lake, who retires in June.

Loader was previously head of Music & Young Audiences at the ABC, overseeing digital, radio, podcast, and TV content across Triple J, Double J, rage, ABC Classic, ABC Country, and ABC Jazz.

She is responsible for developing the ABC’s first On-Air Talent Strategy and launching its Digital Talent Fund. She was also the founding Station Director of independent youth broadcaster FBI Radio when the network launched in 2003.

In her new role, Loader will lead a team of curators in developing the national audiovisual collection from NFSA’s Sydney office, directing the NFSA’s collecting activities and advancing the institution’s strategy for collection interpretation, programming, and research. She will report to its CEO Patrick McIntyre.

Loader said the role presented an opportunity to bring together her passions for Australian audiences, community-building, culture, music, podcasts, radio, gaming, video, film and TV.

“Joining the talented, passionate team of curators, hunters, and collectors at the NFSA is such a privilege,” she said.

“Contributing to the world-leading work being done to preserve, digitise and make accessible the stories, ideas, and always evolving expressions of Australian identity is a great honour and I can’t wait to get in there.”

McIntyre said Loader’s extensive experience in executive leadership, program direction, and content creation in cross-platform audiovisual environments made her “exceptionally suited” to the role.

“Replacing outgoing Chief Curator Gayle Lake, who retires in June, was always going to be a tall order,” he said.

“I’m really excited to work with Meagan as the institution continues to adapt to the ever-evolving changes in audiovisual production and consumption driven by digital innovation while maintaining our long-established strengths in analogue and physical preservation.”

Loader will start at the NFSA on May 14.