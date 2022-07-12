Anthony O’Connor’s debut sci-fi novel Straya is being developed into an animated series, with the author and screenwriter working alongside producer Jonathon Green and director and animator Robertino Zambrano.

Billed as Mad Max meets The Castle, the story takes place in post-apocalyptic New Sydney, where affable young mutant, Franga, risks life and double-jointed limb to help provide for his makeshift family of mutie kids and increasingly senile friend and mentor, Ken Ages.

After finding a strange artifact in the deadly Downlow district, Franga inadvertently starts a horrifying chain reaction.

With episodes and scripts developed, announcements on additional partners and companies involved will be made in the coming weeks as the project moves into its next phase.

The adaptation continues a longstanding collaboration between O’Connor and Green, with the pair having previously worked together Daniel Nettheim’s 2000 comedy/romance Angst and 2012 horror/thriller Redd Inc. (aka. Inhuman Resources).

O’Connor said he was “beyond stoked” to be bringing Straya into the world of episodic animation.

“We’re planning to deliver epic sci-fi thrills with a uniquely Aussie twist, so hold onto your daks,” he said.

Green said Straya featured a unique Australian voice and “remarkable” worldbuilding.

“Bringing his vision of this fantastical future to the screen requires a rich and flexible medium like animation, so I was thrilled when the opportunity arose to work with him and Robertino on the development of the series,” he said.

O’Connor’s latest YA novel Emma After is set to be released in the coming months.