‘Apples Never Fall’ (Teaser)

Apples Never Fall is a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name that stars Sam Neill and Annette Bening as Joy and Stan Delaney, two former tennis coaches and parents to four adult children.

After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

The drama series also stars Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, and Essie Randles.

Melanie Marnich served as writer and showrunner, while also executive producing with David Heyman and Chris Sweeney, who directed multiple episodes.

Apples Never Fall was produced by Heyday Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The series, which was filmed in Queensland, will premiere March 14 on Binge.