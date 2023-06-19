AppleTV+’s ‘Metropolis’ scrapped amid rising costs, writers’ strike

AppleTV+’s Metropolis, billed as one of the largest projects ever to shoot in Victoria, will no longer be going ahead.

Universal Content Productions (UCP), which was producing with Esmail Corp, confirmed today that the series, based on Fritz Lang’s 1927 cult sci-fi film, would not be moving forward, citing rising costs and uncertainty relating to the US Writers’ Strike as the reasons that had led to the “difficult” decision.

Announced in April last year, Metropolis was part of a pipeline of projects to receive $83.8 million in Location Incentive funding from the Federal Government, while also benefitting from $41.6 million from the Victorian Screen Incentive.

The eight-part series from showrunner Sam Esmail, depicting a dystopian future city marked by a sharp divide between the working class and the wealthy elite, was expected to contribute $188 million to the economy, creating jobs for 700 cast and crew and a further 2,500 employees. Another 700 local businesses and service providers were also expected to benefit.

Metropolis was a key reason for Nantstudios building what is believed to be the largest permanent LED volume in the world at Docklands Studios Melbourne, as well as a second LED volume for more contained scenes. The Victorian government pledged $12.5 million towards the build. The Federal Government also said it would provide an additional $5 million to support students with training in the technology as part of a national upskilling program. Matchbox Pictures was due to provide production services to Metropolis.

According to Deadline, the series had been partially cast with Briana Middleton set as the lead and Lindy Booth tapped for a major role. The publication reports that the project had been in limbo since the beginning of the writers’ strike, given that production drafts of the scripts had not been completed by the start of the strike.

The Federal Government, VicScreen and the MEAA have been contacted for comment.