ARRI launches Orbiter Beam

ARRI has launched Orbiter Beam, designed for optimal brightness in long-throw applications.

The Orbiter Beam marks the first beam optic in the ARRI LED lighting portfolio, and has a comparable output to the ARRI Daylight M-Series M18 within a tighter beam angle.

This new Orbiter optic provides a defined 4° parallel light beam with homogenous light. ARRI is marketing the Orbiter Beam as an option for creating the illusion of distant natural lights, that can be combined with the Orbiter fixture for simulating the natural light of the sun or moon.

The Orbiter Beam features a large aperture in a compact (approx. 573 mm x 548 mm x 548 mm) and lightweight (5.9 kg ) housing. The reflector’s diameter of 530 mm is similar in size to the M90 luminaire. The two elements of the optic, the reflector and snoot, can be easily separated and stacked for convenient storage and transport. The Orbiter Beam comprises a manual hot-spot adjustment allowing variation from hard to soft edge light.

Orbiter has a Quick Lighting Mount system, and any Orbiter running the firmware LiOS2 or later is prepared to operate the Orbiter Beam.

The Orbiter Beam is available in black and can already be preordered.