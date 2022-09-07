ARRI has unveiled Orbiter Projection Optics 25° and 35°, designed for applications across theatres, cinema, broadcast studios and live production, including outdoors.

Combined with Orbiter’s ARRI Spectra light engine, the LED optical system allows for crisp projection of a light spot, as well as gobo projection and precise shutter cuts. ARRI promises the field of light is even and without colour aberration, and that the projection has no visible hot spot or drop to the edge.

The four manually adjustable shutter blades of the Projection Optics 25° and 35° produce a beam where the shutter blade cut projection and the beam’s edge are simultaneously in focus. Both optics have a motorised focus adjustment, and with the latest update of Orbiter’s Lighting Operating System, LiOS2, the focus can be controlled locally via Orbiter’s Control Panel or remotely by DMX/RDM or IP based (ArtNet or sACN). Once set, the focus is kept in place and not subverted by locking the lens tube into place.

Both Projection Optics are compact in size: Orbiter Projection Optic 25° with 287 mm x 287 mm x 331 mm and Orbiter Projection Optic 35° with 287 mm x 287 mm x 284 mm. The weight of the Projection 25° is 5.45 kilograms and of the Projection 35° 4.35 kilograms.

Orbiter’s unique Quick Lighting Mount (QLM) system allows the Projection Optics to be mounted safely and quickly but still enables a 90° rotation. The LiOS2 update ensures an automatic recognition of this new optic and its latest feature, Optics Auto Adjust, offers colour stability with any focus and any optic. The optic’s cooling fan can be controlled via Orbiter’s Light Control setting through the Control Panel.

Both Orbiter Projection Optics will be available in black in October 2022.